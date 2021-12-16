Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

