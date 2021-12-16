SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of SEAC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SEAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.