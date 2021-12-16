$0.41 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $92.00 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a market capitalization of $180.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

