Short Interest in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Rises By 145.8%

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,263. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $82.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

