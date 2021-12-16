Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the November 15th total of 258,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OXLC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.