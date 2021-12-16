NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Short Interest Up 65.1% in November

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGCA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000.

Get NextGen Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NGCA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,986. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.