Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 172,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,882,394 shares.The stock last traded at $7.83 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

