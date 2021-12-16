ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $128.81 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

