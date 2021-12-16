ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 12.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,678,000.

IVW stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

