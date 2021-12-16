Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,577,000 after buying an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,929,000 after buying an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,542,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after buying an additional 41,435 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average is $188.43. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

