Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,795,116 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $6.82.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -119.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

