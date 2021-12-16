Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Up 8.1%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 20,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,200,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,281 shares of company stock worth $7,507,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

