Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.16. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $537.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
