Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.16. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market cap of $537.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

