WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 9,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,603,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About WeWork (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

