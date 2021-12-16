Cook Protocol (COOK) Hits Market Cap of $5.47 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $1.71 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,031,172 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

