Viacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,394.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $19,394.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00319417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007503 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

