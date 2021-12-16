The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,425. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.99. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after buying an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after acquiring an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 476,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

