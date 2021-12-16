Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53.

