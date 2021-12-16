Fernwood Investment Management LLC Invests $357,000 in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 101.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 12.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cytokinetics news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 35,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,275,096.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock worth $9,683,661 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

