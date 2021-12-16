Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.11.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $275.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.07 and a 200 day moving average of $256.88. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,064.23, a PEG ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,517 shares of company stock valued at $162,682,147 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

