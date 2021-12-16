Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Increased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $122.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,872 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

