Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.