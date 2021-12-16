Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after buying an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total transaction of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $636.99 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $662.40 and a 200-day moving average of $610.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.61, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

