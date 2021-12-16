$1.38 EPS Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LGND. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $147.50 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

