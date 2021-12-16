iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,010 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

