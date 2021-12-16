Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.