Community Bank N.A. Purchases 636 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.30 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

