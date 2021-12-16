Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,447 shares of company stock worth $23,415,587 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,143. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.90. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

