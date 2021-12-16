Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,270 shares of company stock worth $64,378,947. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.75. 8,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,912. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.