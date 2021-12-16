WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 6.7% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,909,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.8% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 302,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,340. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.91 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

