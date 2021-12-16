Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $777,000 Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

