Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

