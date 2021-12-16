Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 70 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.13. 14,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,213. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

