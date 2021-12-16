PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 82,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 124,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $171.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. The firm has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

