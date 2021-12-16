Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $80,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,889.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,730.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

