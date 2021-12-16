Syntropy (NOIA) Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $125.32 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00211490 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 502,131,037 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

