Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 824 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 723,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,177,000 after acquiring an additional 90,699 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

