First American Bank Sells 5,223 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First American Bank trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,862 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,242 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -802.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.