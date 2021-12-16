Zoracles Hits Market Cap of $2.64 Million (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 16th. Zoracles has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $304,061.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $483.39 or 0.00996936 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zoracles has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

