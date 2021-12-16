Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $125,691.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $900,942. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 962.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

