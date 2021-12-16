Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$19.97 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.15 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$784.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

