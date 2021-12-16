Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FORM opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 236.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in FormFactor by 276.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in FormFactor by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

