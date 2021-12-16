Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $0.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TUWOY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.41.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

