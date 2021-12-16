Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.