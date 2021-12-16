Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Increases By 200.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $249.00.

Get Bossard alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.