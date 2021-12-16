PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 86,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. PURE Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 59.05%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

