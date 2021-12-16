Arhaus (ARHS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Arhaus is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,427. Arhaus Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $581,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,700.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

