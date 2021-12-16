Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.43% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVEM. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,435,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.63. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,371. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.