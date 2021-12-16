Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.24. 2,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,065. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

