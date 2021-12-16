AAF Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.68. 166,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.